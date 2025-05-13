The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Wendy horgan
1h

Interesting statistic that today more than 145 countries do more trade with China than the US. In 2001, that number was 30.

Do we need to know more - for example what kinds of countries are making this move toward China?

Also, this statistic suggests a trend that preceded T. Has that trend been steady or has there been a Trump bump in that trade movement?

I'd sure like to blame T but is there a story here that is bigger than T?

Zelda Hester
2h

We have basically handed over our World Status, which includes international aid, commerce, and defense to China. They will be the winner hands down in all of these. I don't see anyway to change this at this point. It is inevitable. Trump and his clueless administration who operate like cartoonish thugs, have made it clear that not only do we lack expertise in all of these dealings, we cannot be trusted to uphold any agreement made in the past, and that applies to any treaty or agreement made in the present. I guess that is what you get, when you elect a criminal to the Presidential Office.

