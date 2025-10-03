We're facing a Republican healthcare crisis: April Ryan & Leader Jefferies on the shutdown, Mamdani, and more

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted a racist, AI-generated video putting a sombrero and moustache on House Representative Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies. Is this really what our President was focusing on during the lead up to the government shutdown? As Leader Jefferies said, “it’s all unhinged and unserious during a very serious moment.”

In a special addition of The Tea, April is joined by Leader Jefferies to explain why Democrats refused to sign the Republican funding bill that refuses to provide healthcare for everyday Americans. Jefferies challenges Trump to meet him in the Oval Office to actually discuss a resolution to the shutdown, rather than tweet memes against Democrats all day. The pair also briefly discuss the New York Mayoral race and Leader Jefferies’ plans to meet with the Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

Hakeem Jeffries represents the Eighth Congressional District of New York and is serving his seventh term in the United States Congress. Rep. Jeffries is the Democratic Leader, having been unanimously elected to that position by his colleagues in November 2022. He is also the former Chair of the Democratic Caucus, Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus and previously co-chaired the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee where he helped develop the For The People agenda.