BosPhotoGuy
5h

I think rather than pointing to the lawlessness of Trump and his administration, it would be more useful and accurate to point to the lawlessness of the REPUBLICAN party. Afterall none of what the Trump administration says or does would be possible if the Republicans in Congress upheld THEIR constitutional duty. I agree with everything Katherine Stewart says, I would just add that it's time for journalists and pundits to hold the ENTIRE REPUBLICAN party accountable.

Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

And let us never forget whom we have to thank for this unprecedented worst time in the non-war related history of these United States:

ADDISON MITCHELL MCCONNELL - aka Mitch McTurtle, aka Moscow Mitch.

He alone has done more damage to this country than many other radical republicons combined.

First, through his theft of two Supreme Court seats.

Second, through refusal to recommend a vote for conviction of the orange felon in at least the second impeachment, even though his lengthy and totally useless statement on the matter left absolutely no doubt that he thought him guilty.

