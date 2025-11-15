We have never in American history seen White House corruption on the scale that Donald Trump, his administration, and his cronies practice. To take one example, Trump is raking in staggering amounts in his crypto businesses while regulating that industry, including from foreign nations posing conflicts of interest. But no matter how awful that and many other Trump scandals are, the worst corruption of the Trump administration is the president’s connection to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the effort to cover it up. That includes the administration’s shocking dealings with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and Trump’s demand that his Department of Justice investigate Democrats mentioned in Epstein’s emails—but not Trump.

Trump’s relationship with Epstein

But before we get to where we are going, let’s review how we got here. Epstein was a wealthy financier who trafficked and raped underage girls. He was a neighbor of Trump’s in Palm Beach, Fla., and the two were friends from the late 1980s through the early to mid-2000s. In this video, Trump is whispering with Epstein as they ogled women dancing at Mar-a-Lago. Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a “terrific guy” and that “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that a book given to Epstein for his 50th birthday contained a note allegedly from Trump that depicted the figure of a nude woman containing statements like “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey” and Trump’s signature scrawled in a suggestive location. Trump has denied that the note was from him.

Part of the reason that the emails that dropped this week came as a bombshell is that, if true, they provide more evidence that Trump was aware of Epstein’s misconduct well before he was busted. (Epstein got a lenient plea deal in 2008: He pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges after having been investigated for sexual exploitation of dozens of minor girls.)

On Wednesday, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) released several emails from over 23,000 documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including some that directly reference Trump. In a 2011 email to Maxwell, for instance, Epstein wrote about Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked,” stating that a sex trafficking victim “spent hours at my house with him” but Trump “has never once been mentioned” in any of the investigations into Epstein’s child abuse. Maxwell responded that she had been “thinking about that.”

Then, in a 2019 email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein explicitly wrote of Trump: “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop”—apparently indicating that Trump had asked Maxwell to stop recruiting women from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s worst corruption scandal

The emails are terrible in their own right because, if true, they provide evidence that Trump was aware of a shocking pattern of conduct and that he and the White House were lying when they “said the President knew nothing of the convicted sex offender’s conduct.”

But the emails also had an explosive impact because they highlight a theme of the Trump administration: corruption. Trump’s other wrongful behavior, such as the wanton destruction of the East Wing, captivated the nation. The Trump-Epstein case, however, is not about the mere demolition of buildings, memory, history, and culture—it’s about the destruction of humans, vulnerable ones.

Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain—and that is exactly what we have here. We know from public reporting that the administration is covering up Epstein-related documents referencing Trump.

And this scandal is even worse because of the Trump regime’s dealings with Maxwell. Epstein’s accomplice, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, was moved to a minimum-security facility after two meetings with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche. The emails released this week challenge what she said in those interviews and suggest that she’s a liar—as the DOJ had previously said (before Blanche, Trump’s former personal defense attorney, came along).

For example, Maxwell told Blanche that she did not “recall ever seeing [Trump] in his house.” But Epstein wrote that a sex-trafficking victim “spent hours at my house with him [Trump].” Republicans identified that victim as Giuffre, who had denied witnessing improper behavior by Trump. Maxwell also told Blanche that she “never recruited a masseuse from Mar-a-Lago,” contradicting Giuffre’s deposition and the new email evidence.

Even before we knew of these contradictions, moving Maxwell to a country club-like prison stunk to high heaven. Now that move truly reeks. She should be sent back to her prior prison. Her presence in the low-security facility where she is reportedly getting concierge-like service, including snacks for her visitors, is beyond outrageous.

Friday brought another outrage. Trump selectively demanded that his DOJ investigate Democrats mentioned in the Epstein emails, and AG Pam Bondi immediately complied. But she announced no similar investigation of Trump despite the fact that he, too, is discussed in those documents. The hypocrisy and abuse of power are shocking.

Accountability in Congress—and in court

This summer, with DOJ continuing to refuse to release files related to Epstein, Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution to try to force DOJ to release the files. Despite the bipartisan resolution attracting 50 co-sponsors, House Republican leadership refused to act on the measure, so Massie and Khanna introduced a discharge petition in early September to force a vote on the bill to release the files. If a discharge petition reaches 218 signatures, it can go directly to a floor vote in the House.

The Epstein discharge petition previously had 217 signatures, putting it one short of a floor vote. And despite apparent efforts from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to prevent the petition from getting the needed 218 signatures, including by refusing to swear in Rep. Adelita Grijalva after she won Arizona’s 7th Congressional District, Grijalva was finally sworn in on Wednesday. She immediately signed the discharge petition.

There will be a vote as soon as Tuesday, before the matter moves to the Senate, where it is likely to die; Trump’s grip on his party means the 60 votes needed to open debate in the GOP-controlled Senate are not there.

But that will not be the end of the story, and, indeed, this is where you Contrarians come in. Thanks to the support you provide for my democracy litigation through your paid subscriptions, my colleagues and I are suing under the Freedom of Information Act for those same documents. Our case is moving quickly, and we will not rest until we get the documents. The law is on our side because the Trump administration has admitted in other litigation that the release of Epstein documents is in the public interest!

We’re confident that, with your support, we will be successful in uncovering the truth. In the meantime, we’re going to continue to talk about the Trump-Epstein files as the defining corruption scandal of the Trump administration.

