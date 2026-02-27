The Contrarian

Bob Park
Songs of resistance have been used during the civil rights era, during efforts to unionize coal workers in Kentucky and West Virginia (I re-watched the marvelous documentary "Harlan County USA" yesterday; learn about and listen to Hazel Dickens for more.), during the anti-Vietnam War protests, and now.

Look for a Singing Resistance group near you and join in. A variety of musical talents is welcome. Many of the songs are call-backs, which are easy to follow, and when they do them in rounds or triples, the sound is simply marvelous. Sing out!

