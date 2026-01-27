The Contrarian

'We Need to Confront This Immorality'
'We Need to Confront This Immorality'

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) discusses the fight over DHS appropriations in DC, and reporter Katie Phang is on the ground in Minneapolis
Jan 27, 2026

As we’ve seen in Minnesota and elsewhere, The Department of Homeland Security has violently weaponized ICE against the American people. Enough is enough.

Jen spoke with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to discuss how Democrats in Capitol Hill can step up and fight back against a proposed DHS funding bill, and why accountability is paramount moving forward to protect Americans.

And, reporter Katie Phang [21:30] is on the ground in Minneapolis, and gave a firsthand account of everything she’s seen in the Twin Cities during a special edition of Coffee with the Contrarians.

Coffee with the Contrarians is live, every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9:15am eastern on The Contrarian substack.

