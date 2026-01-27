'We Need to Confront This Immorality'

As we’ve seen in Minnesota and elsewhere, The Department of Homeland Security has violently weaponized ICE against the American people. Enough is enough.

Jen spoke with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to discuss how Democrats in Capitol Hill can step up and fight back against a proposed DHS funding bill, and why accountability is paramount moving forward to protect Americans.

And, reporter Katie Phang [21:30] is on the ground in Minneapolis, and gave a firsthand account of everything she’s seen in the Twin Cities during a special edition of Coffee with the Contrarians.

