We Need BETTER Leadership: Colin Allred on Gerrymandering, Corruption, and Persecution

Former Representative Colin Allred (D-TX) is back and ready to tackle the mountain of challenges facing his state and his country.

Texas is experiencing a wave of political strife, from a struck down gerrymandered map to the affordability crisis sweeping the country. Of course, there is also President Trump blatantly weaponizing the Justice Department against his political opponents. “It’s covered like its a normal thing!” Allred exclaims to Jen, “We should not cover it that way…do not act like this is normal prosecution.”

Watch the full interview to hear about Rep. Allred’s current Senate campaign, rebuilding trust in our institutions, and how he found himself shucking oysters on a weekday.

Colin Allred is an American politician who served as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 32nd congressional district from 2019 to 2025. He is also a civil rights lawyer, and played in the NFL as a linebacker for five seasons. Now, Colin is running for U.S. Senate in Texas.