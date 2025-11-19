The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A. Lastick's avatar
A. Lastick
6h

Have you noticed?

No one has asked any of us what we want or what we do not want.

What we are getting is being shoved down America's collective throat!

How un American.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SB Dorsey's avatar
SB Dorsey
4h

Thank you for this excellent post Norm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture