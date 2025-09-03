We can't normalize rampant deportation: April Ryan & Vanessa Cárdenas on ICE raids

In a special episode of The Tea, April speaks with the Executive Director of America’s Voice, Vanessa Cárdenas. Together, they discuss the fate of Kilmar Abrego Garcia (who recently requested asylum in the U.S.), the deportation of individuals who have no criminal record, and the need for legal, efficient pathways towards immigration.

Vanessa Cárdenas is the Executive Director of America’s Voice. She is an experienced leader, organizer, political strategist and policy expert on immigration, political disinformation, climate change, women’s political empowerment and Latino voters. Prior to becoming Executive Director, Vanessa led a social impact firm that specialized in government relations, advocacy, and communications.