The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Smith's avatar
Andrew Smith
3h

You write, "Trump’s refusal to condemn political violence on the right underscores his inability to act as president for the entire country."

I disagree. Trump's refusal underscores not his *inability* to act as president for the entire country, but rather his *refusal* to do so. "Inability" carries with it the idea of something attempted but not achieved, as in "I am unable to bench-press 300 pounds."

But Trump has made it abundantly clear that he has *no interest* in being president for the entire country. His only interest is in growing his own wealth; he cares only for those who can help him reach that goal -- and only while they remain potentially useful to him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3h

Thank you for this eloquent summation of free speech principles and the untangling of the messy reporting on the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
114 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture