The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
32m

Thanks, The Contrarian. I'm loving this audience -- so many people who genuinely care about truth.👊 This was a tricky one to write, because theystandcorrected.substack.com is not about me; it's about media failures. But after 20 years in big news agencies, I know what it will take: a platform that exposes the specific, systemic problems, and a nation that demands those problems be fixed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture