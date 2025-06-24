The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
1m

I am amazed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

Good catch, Nick! Magas also don't know the difference between legal and illegal, and good and evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture