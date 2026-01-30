The Contrarian

Vigil for a Helper

Community gathers at Pretti Memorial to pay tribute
The Contrarian's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
The Contrarian and Katie Phang
Jan 30, 2026

Katie Phang visited the Alex Pretti Memorial Tuesday night where a vigil was taking place. A local church choir gathered to sing, and a dance group of indigenous tribes from Minnesota did different dances to honor the memory of Alex.

She points out that the memorial site has gotten much larger than it was the day before on Monday morning. More flowers, more notes, more stethoscopes and unique mementos to honor the memory of Alex Pretti.

Katie describes the scene: “I kind of am speechless to have to describe how sad it is to be here. And to look at pictures of Alex Pretti, a young man who clearly had dedicated and devoted so much of his young life to helping others. We’ve said they’re coming for the helpers. They’re killing the helpers. And that’s exactly who Alex was.”

The news cycle moves quickly, but we can’t forget what happened here. Please spread the word.

