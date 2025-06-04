The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
4h

Thanks for running this, The Contrarian. Understanding the media's handling of this is so important. These protests can be an opportunity to educate people about what Trump is doing to crucial services for veterans -- but only if we get the media to do its job, as I discuss over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com. Let's talk!

Irena
2h

Since it is most valuable to have veterans involved in June 6 and June 14 protests/counter events, perhaps providing information at VA facilities, and to veteran groups such as American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wounded Warrior Project and such can be the most effective method in bringing them all out and show America and its current Administration how they feel and what they deserve. I can't think that any media would NOT cover such gatherings then.

