Venezuela's Liberty Purgatory

In the wake of the U.S.’ operation in Venezuela, the word “liberation” continues to be thrown around. But what does it actually mean for Venezuelans on the ground? Carlos Espina, an immigrant rights activist, provides perspective lost in this media circus.

In his sit down with Jen, Espina describes the nuanced, overwhelming feelings pulsing throughout Venezuela post-Maduro. He reveals that the excitement from a deposed dictator has been met with further repression. Jen and Espina dive into the concepts of waiting periods, rightful leadership, and the status of “liberation.”

Moreover, Espina and Jen shed light on ICE operations in the US. Espina reveals a great injustice occurring outside the lens of traditional media that is widely impacting immigrants in red states. The pair also touch on the Texas midterms and a potentially…. congenial primary race?

Carlos Espina is a nonprofit director, activist, and content creator who works to uplift the immigrant community through social media content, community organizing, and charitable causes. Espina leads the nonprofit organization “Migrantes Unidos” and his community center in Houston, Texas. He is the most followed Latino activist in the United States.