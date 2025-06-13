The Contrarian

James McConnel
4h

I heard an interesting theory that all these anti-demonstration diversions, as well as the intentional weakening or shutdown of US antiterrorist capabilities and intelligence collection capabilities are intended to make the US attractive for a terrorist attack. Something like another 9/11 attack would be the grounds for Trump to declare and impose martial law. No more Mr. Nice Guy especially as Trump would claim it was an “inside” job. The cruel deportation tactics in Blue States aren’t working fast enough and there is too much wiggle room for the courts. Think of it as akin to the phony Polish invasion of Germany in 1939, except that Trump is declaring war on his own nation.

Stephen Brady
4h

tRump, in addition to being a weak coward, is also an emotionally stunted 78 year old toddler who is throwing an epic temper tantrum. One of his sociopathic handlers needs to cut off his Fox News feed and encourage him to spend more time at the golf course.

