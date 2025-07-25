The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
2h

Yes. Celebrate Julie Brown. And keep digging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Gill's avatar
Robert Gill
2h

Julie Brown epitomizes what journalism should be about. Todd Blanche, on the other hand, epitomizes what gives the legal profession a bad name. He is not seeking truth. He is likely negotiating a deal for Maxwell to clear Trump's name in return for a pardon or commutation of her sentence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture