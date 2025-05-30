The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa JV's avatar
Teresa JV
1h

Wonderful piece! Thankful for NPR and all those fighting for freedom of speech!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Monica Goldman's avatar
Monica Goldman
43m

I’ve been a faithful listener of NPR for decades. This organization does not have the deep pockets needed to pay for endless litigation. Please support NPR and PBS by giving what you can. Every dollar helps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture