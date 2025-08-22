The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

I count eight (8) otherwise full-time employed child-minders at that table, hovering around Donnie Dementia, fluffing and poofing him, telling him what a big boy he really is, complimenting him on his wardrobe and hair, thanking him every 15 seconds just for breathing, and repeating endless variations of South Park's "and you don't have a small penis, either."

I've never felt a more terrifying moment on the world stage, as the supposed "Leader" of the free world is literally sitting there, crapping in his Depends, while the entire free world watches in terror that he'll give away not just his own life savings to that Nigerian prince email scam, but theirs as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joanne J Henry's avatar
Joanne J Henry
1h

I was so happy to see how the European leaders decided so quickly to accompany Zelenski to the white house. It actually brought a smile to my face and quickened my step. How fortunate we are to have such leaders at a time like this. Thank you for recognizing them and pointing out the contrast with what we're dealing with in our beautiful country. Keep hope alive!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture