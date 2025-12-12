The Contrarian

Wade Baynham
3h

Thank you very much for highlighting these two Reps. working for transparency, accountability and the rule of law. It is a great boost to see people standing up, telling the truth and actually caring about-- not right versus left- but right versus wrong.

Kevin Cowan
3h

From attacking Greenland and Canada to destroying the East Wing to mass murder in the Caribbean... there isn't much about which I am not outraged these days. What is going on is entirely anathema to a constitutional republic under the rule of law.

