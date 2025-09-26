The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Dillon's avatar
Martin Dillon
2h

Two things stand out as obvious this morning. Number one: Trump and his mob must not allow an honest election next fall. Number two: Trump must control the military and get its support. He is managing a full court press, with initiatives throughout the Federal Government to cement his control. But all collapses without maintaining control through the fall election. Even actions of the Supreme Court not related to voting can be managed - by new cases or simply defiance, though there is no reason to expect Roberts to behave responsibly or rationally. If Trump loses both branches in the election, he is finished. So he must stop or steal them. All else is distraction, including the indictment of Comey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jason's avatar
Jason
2hEdited

There is no group in the US who has had their free speech rights attacked more than those who support Palestinian justice and autonomy.

The constant firings, doxings, de-platforming, and sometimes outright detainment and deportation of critics of Israel have provided a test ground for extending the attacks on free speech to progressives or critics of Trump in general. Far too few elected Democrats and media pundits have spoken out against this.

Since these attacks on free speech have been largely successful, we are now seeing an expansion of suppression. While the return of Jimmy Kimmel is certainly worth celebrating, the many who have lost their jobs and freedom for speaking out against apartheid and ethnic cleansing do not get the same level of attention or support.

These attacks on the speech of critics of Israel have continued, even the The Contrarian and most other US media have seemingly forgotten about the ongoing genocide in Gaza and extreme escalation of violence in the West Bank, after a but of focus this summer. Hopefully this will change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture