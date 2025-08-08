The Contrarian

Ivan Tufaart
1h

If there's one thing we learned (or at least should have learned) from Munich in 1938, it's that trying to appease a bully only shows the bully that you can be intimidated. So appeasing bullies only encourages them to come back for more!

Bravo to Garber for standing up to the schoolyard bully

Jason Merchey
1h

To think that the Times would cook up a grossly incorrect story--and one that is so easily falsifiable--is deeply disturbing.

