The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Hoelzel's avatar
William Hoelzel
10h

Edward R. Murrow once said, "No one can terrorize a whole nation, unless we are his accomplices." He added, ‘A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves.’”

Justice Jackson will not be an accomplice. And we must not be sheep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
10h

I blame this entire mess on Mitch McConnell, because the hypocritical old bastard stole two SCOTUS seats. I wish Obama had told the Senate, "Garland's my guy, he starts work tomorrow, and if you don't like it, do something about it." Would that have been any worse than McConnell refusing to vote on Garland's appointment? I also wish that RBG, as iconic as she was, had realized that when she had cancer, it was probably a good time to step down and allow herself to be replaced with another liberal judge. And finally, two weeks before Trump's term was over, McConnell rammed through another appointment, going completely against the reasoning he gave Obama, who still had 11 months in office. If SCOTUS is 6-3 liberal, or even 5-4 liberal, instead of the other way around, Trump would be living at Mar-A-Lardo with a leg bracelet on, or maybe he would have fled the country. He damn sure wouldn't be president. And the USA wouldn't be headed off a cliff, the laughingstock of the free world. A lot of people are going to suffer bad endings, especially in the eyes of history, over this period in our country. Because, despite all the obstacles, DEMOCRACY WILL WIN. I wouldn't be a damn Contrarian if I didn't believe that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture