On a rollercoaster week, we witnessed the end of the government shutdown followed by the stunning release of more than three Jeffrey Epstein emails suggesting Donald Trump’s not only knew about “the girls” and pedophile ring, he allegedly spent “hours” with one survivor. On both dramatic issues, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Cal.)—ranking member on the Oversight Committee, a member of the Transportation Committee, and key to shaping the House Democrats’ message linking the shutdown to Democrats defense of affordable health care—played a critical role.

After the 7 Senate Democrats and 1 Independent capitulated, Garcia declared,

This is not a deal, it’s a surrender to Trump. Senate Democrats should reject this plan that does nothing to prevent healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for millions of Americans. I’ll be a HELL NO in the House.

Indeed, throughout the shutdown, Garcia was one of the most effective and focused House Democrats in pounding home the message that the shutdown was the doing of MAGA Republicans unwilling to solve the healthcare insurance crisis of their own making. Whether on social or legacy media, he delivered robust arguments explaining why Democrats were unwilling to throw their constituents under the bus.

If Republicans really cared about ‘waste, fraud, and abuse,’ they would go after the billionaires in this country who steal wealth from everyday Americans. Instead, they facilitate this injustice and spin lies about life-saving programs like SNAP and the Affordable Care Act.

On Sunday, in an MSNBC appearance, he denounced the continued Epstein coverup and the special treatment Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell has apparently been receiving in her upgraded prison. He also slammed the incompetent regime for the air traffic controller crisis intentionally made worse by Trump’s foot soldiers, intent on maximizing pain to Americans. Throughout the appearance, he kept up the drumbeat on MAGA Republicans’ indifference to soaring healthcare costs for everyday Americans.

Notwithstanding the eventual capitulation of some Senate Democrats, Garcia—and the entire House Democratic caucus—adeptly put blame where it belonged. The proof was in the polling that consistently showed Americans recognition of Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for being at fault for the shutdown and for continuing it in order to keep Americans from getting priced out of their healthcare insurance.

The Associated Press reported: “The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research [that] was conducted after Democrats’ recent victories in off-year elections but before Congress took major steps to try to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. . .shows that only 33% of U.S. adults approve of the way the Republican president is managing the government, down from 43% in an AP-NORC poll from March.” When it comes to Trump’s overall approval, it has tumbled down to a new low of 36%. You don’t drive down Trump’s numbers without an effective message and adept messengers. (It’s worth noting that these polls were conducted prior to the Epstein email bombshell.)

When it came to the emails, Garcia exquisitely timed the release of the three most damning ones just hours before Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the 218th vote for the discharge petition, was finally sworn in. He made sure to get the jump on Trump’s last minute desperate calls to persuade Republicans previously on the petition to drop off.

“The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President,” Garcia underscored in a written statement accompany the email release. “The Department of Justice must fully release the Epstein files to the public immediately. The Oversight Committee will continue pushing for answers and will not stop until we get justice for the victims.”

Furthermore, Garcia cut an effective, engaging video (evocative of Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s superb social media productions) touting his willingness to take on more Republicans in his district in order facilitate the Prop. 50 redistricting plan. He said he was willing to make his district more competitive because “our democracy depends on it.” Not many politicians are willing to make their own reelection harder for the greater good.

Garcia, the former Long Beach mayor, blends political savviness, high principle, and media skills, making him a model for a newer generation of House Democrats. They collectively understand the battle they are in for democracy. Most importantly, they have the tools to skewer Republicans.

As we have painfully learned from the shutdown’s dreadful denouement, Democrats need not only hold the right positions; they must be the right messengers and strategists to regain power and begin rebuilding of our pock-marked democracy. A geriatric “leader” who cannot rally his caucus—or even nix the corrupt poison pill handing millions to Senate Republicans whose phone records (not the call contents) were properly searched in the investigation of their party’s 2020 insurrection—simply will not do.

But if Garcia, along with effective House fighters (e.g., the ever-on-message Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, veterans like Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and young faces such as Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida) are the vanguard of a new generation of Democrats, democracy might just stand a chance.

His constituents, Democrats, and democracy advocates of all political stripes should be grateful for Garcia’s deft and undaunted leadership. We salute him for his tenacity throughout the second Trump term and are hopeful as we follow his political trajectory.