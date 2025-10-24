The Contrarian

Pam Birkenfeld
2h

The contrast of these women judges to Pam Bondi is blinding. As a lawyer Bondi disgusts me, as lawyers, these two judges and their counterparts who also have written such brave decisions, make me proud.

Linda Mitchell, KCMO
2h

First observation: both judges are women (at least you identify them as women). One of them is a person of color. How long before women and people of color are removed from the judiciary by this maladministration? Second observation: since the Puppet Masters who are actually driving the clown car, with the Deranged Orange Toddler sitting in the "driver's" seat and clapping his tiny little hands together with glee, have only to whisper into the 6 SCOTUS faux justices' ears any ruling by a lower court merely delays the overturning of such rulings. Every time one of the Moronic Six makes a squeak about judicial independence something happens. Perhaps incriminating pictures? Threats to their families? Threats to take away the billionaire yacht excursions? Who knows? All I know is that unless more of the deplorables actually start thinking about their legacies--other than the lining of their pockets, which I suspect they are doing with enthusiasm--we are stuck in this endless loop of awful. Who is going to compel Li'l Mikey to disobey his Dear Leader and call the House into session? All the genuflecting to Thune as a "seasoned politician" is not sufficiently remunerative for him to tell his lap-gerbils to give up.

