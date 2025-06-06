The Contrarian

Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
2h

Where and when will we find our Lee Jae–Myung?

Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
2h

Mr Lee may be interesting but vets to the mall today.

The BIG NEWS yesterday is Musk called for Trump to be impeached after mocking his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the president threatened to cancel federal contracts and tax subsidies for Musk’s companies in an extraordinary social media feud on Thursday.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/05/trump-elon-musk-fallout

Musk has lost $152bn of Tesla's shares. Although Space X isn't publicly traded, shares in its rival space companies have risen as a result. Musk has retliated by threatening to decommission a spacecraft contracted to the government. Both of these fools would be acting in breach of contract and this would doubtless play out in the courts (with the 250 other lawsuits being defended by this hapless administration).

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/jun/05/trump-tariffs-republicans

Did Trump admit that Musk fixed Pennsylvania? A Pennsylvaninia grand jury should be on the case.

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) released a new report entitled, “Special Interests over the Public Interest: Elon Musk's 130 Days in the Trump Administration.” https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/130_days_of_elon_musk_report.pdf

What about other liability exposure? The other day Bill Gates accused Musk of the killing of 300,000 Africans.

Trump again made a fool of himself re Ukraine.

