The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Wash's avatar
Julie Wash
1h

Thank you for this list, and for idenifying the PERSON standing their ground to respect the law. If it includes her staff, which it must, for so many fronts, I applaud the group and team effort to protect so many very important things our government does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Debbie Rakestraw's avatar
Debbie Rakestraw
1h

Her action is a "Profile in Courage" and she should be commended for her willingness to put her job on the line!!! I'm waiting to hear Trump called for her removal and Thune's acquiescence I minutes....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture