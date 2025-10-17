The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Greenstein's avatar
Alan Greenstein
37m

If the University of Texas (UT) signs on to the Trump bribe, then UT will likely become a university with only Texas residents applying. No.one from out if state will want to have anything to do with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
33mEdited

Maybe -- just maybe-- this is the start of a new phase, and we can invoke a famous quote of Winston Churchill, spoken in response to the great British victory against Rommel at the Battle of El Alamein:

This is not the end. It's not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps the end of the beginning.

Maybe those in positions in power have come to realize that appeasing a bully doesn't make the bully go away happy. It just shows the bully that you can be intimidated, so the bully keeps coming back, demanding more each time. The only way to respond to bullies is to stand up to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture