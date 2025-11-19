Two People Have Figured Out How to Win Pivotal Elections

We are just about one year away from the 2026 midterms, a pivotal election for re-installing authoritarian guardrails and protecting our democracy.

Yasmin Radjy is the Executive Director of Swing Left, and they recently launched their initiative called Ground Truth. It’s a deep-canvassing strategy, aimed at not only meeting voters face-to-face, but implementing their feedback directly into policy proposals.

Jen and Yasmin talked about how a true grassroots campaign for voters is needed to take back the House in 2026.

And, you might have seen last Thursday, Trump called Tennessee State Representative Aftyn Behn [19:34] a “left-wing lunatic” ahead of Tennessee’s upcoming Dec. 2nd special election.

Rep. Behn and Jen discussed why she chose to run for a seat in a very red district, her experience as a community organizer, and what gives her hope for victory.