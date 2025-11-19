The Contrarian

Two People Have Figured Out How to Win Pivotal Elections
Yasmin Radjy, executive director of Swing Left, and Tenn. State Rep Aftyn Behn explain their plans to flip purple seats and win
Nov 19, 2025

We are just about one year away from the 2026 midterms, a pivotal election for re-installing authoritarian guardrails and protecting our democracy.

Yasmin Radjy is the Executive Director of Swing Left, and they recently launched their initiative called Ground Truth. It’s a deep-canvassing strategy, aimed at not only meeting voters face-to-face, but implementing their feedback directly into policy proposals.

Jen and Yasmin talked about how a true grassroots campaign for voters is needed to take back the House in 2026.

And, you might have seen last Thursday, Trump called Tennessee State Representative Aftyn Behn [19:34] a “left-wing lunatic” ahead of Tennessee’s upcoming Dec. 2nd special election.

Rep. Behn and Jen discussed why she chose to run for a seat in a very red district, her experience as a community organizer, and what gives her hope for victory.

