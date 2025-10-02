The Contrarian

Cynthia Phillips
4h

Wise words. And I agree with them. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Democrats leveraging the super-majority rule to extract concessions. Never let the Republican lie that Democrats are obligated to show up and give them the veneer of regular order as they cram their anti-social corporate give aways down on the American people go unrebutted.

But, there is one flaw in the argument about Republicans reaping the consequences of the precedent of an all-powerful executive branch under a progressive president. Republicans, using this all-powerful executive branch fully intend and are currently implementing the autocracy that will never allow there to be a progressive president.

The fact that Republicans are completely unmoved by the fact their own constituents are rebelling against their destruction of public benefits compels the conclusion they believe they don't have to respond to their constituents. This is because they expect to consolidate absolute power and rule the peasants as they wish. If the peasants elect a progressive president, they will simply nullify the results, like a dictator would.

Ferbie
1h

Additionally, if congress yields its power to the president, its members have lost their ability to represent their constituents. Taxation without representation? What sort of government remains?

