The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks for running my latest piece, The Contrarian. More on all this over at theystandcorrected.substack.com , where you can also send me ideas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy Sowers's avatar
Kathy Sowers
4m

Thank you for parsing this out, it's in keeping with what my personal thoughts have been, but the narrative tipped toward strictly authoritarian move by the WH despot. You're right about Stephen Colbert's prospects going forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture