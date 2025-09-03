Turning the army against the citizenry: Steve Vladeck on the legality of troops in L.A.

Yesterday, a federal judge ruled that Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and the Marines into Los Angeles was illegal and violated the Posse Comitatus Act. Of course, just this morning, Trump appealed the decision.

SCOTUS expert Steve Vladeck joins Jen to discuss the judge’s ruling, if this decision will impact D.C. (where National Guard members are already placed) and Chicago (which may be receiving National Guard members soon), and what SCOTUS could decide if this case reaches their docket.

Read Steve’s latest article Illinois v. Texas on his Substack here

Steve Vladeck is a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, the Supreme Court, national security law, and military justice. Make sure to keep up with Steve on his Substack One First here.