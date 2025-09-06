The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

JudiLI
7h

Yesterday, on my way to the bank, I saw a lone woman with a handmade sign saying stop the coup standing at an intersection at 10:00 in the morning. It’s brave individuals like her, our fellow Contrarians and the good folks at The Contrarian who will stop the coup.

PS: traffic be dammed I stopped, rolled down the window and shouted out a thank you. She saluted me with a raised fist. This is what resistance looks like.

Martha FRAUTSCHI
7h

I love it, I love it, I love it!……. You all have worked so hard to protect us, you’re wonderful people !!!!!! Now if this old, sickly, mentally, confused body who calls himself “el Presidente”, can be taken out of the Oval Office, maybe we can get things back to normal!!!

