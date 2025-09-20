The Contrarian

The Contrarian

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3h

My question is, if the military has already obeyed illegal orders by murdering the “narcoterrorists”, what is to stop them when it comes to American citizens.

It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
3h

Truck Fump. And his little minions, too. Every day, louder and louder, the Resistance grows stronger. He just lost his Emperor’s Beautiful New Clothes $15 billion vanity lawsuit against The New York Times, with the presiding judge barely able to conceal his contempt and laughter.

The whole Rube Goldberg contraption creaks and sways violently in the wind. They are not winning. Winter is coming. They are not prepared, and they know it.

