The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa Baustian's avatar
Teresa Baustian
1h

Bove does appear to be a candidate for disbarment , though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Get rid of Bone spurs's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs
1h

Another confirmation that PINO TACO tRump employes only the "Best" criminals! /S

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture