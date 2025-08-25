(White House photo)

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin executed his military and intelligence advisers not because they failed him, but because they contradicted him. Donald Trump only fires his. But the result is the same: a national security system where telling the truth feels like an existential threat, and the only safe analysis is the one that flatters the leader.

This week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced plans to cut the agency’s staff in half and revoked the security clearances of three dozen mostly former intelligence officials; Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sacked the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, for writing what was accurate instead of convenient; and a memo surfaced showing Gabbard ordered that U.S. intelligence on Russia-Ukraine peace talks be walled off from our closest allies.

This is not reform. This is sabotage dressed up as discipline.

More disturbing, the next intelligence failure won’t be an accident. It will be of our own making—manufactured at home, by design, and in plain sight.

These actions are part of a months-long and systemic disassembling of our national defense capabilities. These are not harmless pranks or partisan gotchas to “own the liberals.” They are causing damage that will take years to repair—if it ever can be.

The Trump administration insists this and past changes within the intelligence community are about rooting out long-claimed politicization and restoring integrity and objectivity. That’s the cover story. What it really is about is telegraphing to every intelligence officer that analysis no longer means weighing evidence and calling it straight. It means telling the president what he wants to hear if you want to keep your clearance—and with it, your career. Stick to the facts, contradict his narrative, and you—or your boss—will be gone.

That is why Kruse’s removal matters more than the spectacle of mass revocations. Clearance lists can be challenged or quietly reinstated someday. Hearing that the DIA director has lost his command because his analysts assessed that Iran’s nuclear program wasn’t “obliterated,” as the administration claimed, but only set back temporarily sears itself into the culture of the workforce.

Every officer now knows that accuracy could be a firing offense. Every manager knows his job depends on blunting what analysts really believe. And our allies, watching from the outside, know they’re being asked to take American intelligence on faith at the very moment faith is least deserved.

We’ve seen this before, though the drivers were different. Between the world wars, Britain shaded its estimates to avoid a rearmament debate, Stalin shot his own officers to protect his delusions, and the United States dismantled much of its analytic capacity after 1918—leaving the nation unprepared, and analysts an easy scapegoat, when Pearl Harbor came. Those were failures of naïveté, arrogance, or blindness. Today’s are fueled by something darker: an authoritarian ego so brittle that it demands not reassurance but total erasure of doubt.

Trump, who has a well-documented disdain for the intelligence community, doesn’t just want analysis softened. He wants it rewritten until it sounds like him. That is the difference between arrogance and pathology. One produces failure by accident. The other manufactures it on purpose.

Academic Richard Betts argues that most intelligence failures are really policy failures, born of leaders who ignore or distort the warnings they receive. Trump has taken that dynamic and institutionalized it. By rewarding loyalty and punishing honesty, he is ensuring the next failure will not originate in Langley but in the Oval Office itself.

And when tragedy comes—as it will—it won’t be because the signals weren’t visible. They will be. A terrorist attack, a cyber strike, a surprise move by China or Russia—the intelligence will exist, the analysts will see it, and the judgments will be written. But the products that land on the president’s desk will have been softened, delayed, or massaged into what could pass for campaign slogans.

And the response from the Trump administration will be that the intelligence community failed the president. The reflex won’t be to order a bipartisan diagnosis but to demand more authority, more purges, more obedience. The authoritarian playbook doesn’t just punish failure. It thrives on it.

The consequences of what is underway are not confined to the United States. For nearly 80 years, the Five Eyes partnership has been the closest bond America has with any allies—tighter than NATO itself. Intelligence sharing has been the true measure of trust: pooling secrets so that no one fights blind. Gabbard’s order, marking all intelligence about Russia-Ukraine peace talks “NOFORN,” was a message to Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand that they’re on the outside. It tells them that the United States no longer trusts them with the very material needed to navigate a war raging on the European continent.

The allies will adjust. They will hedge. But they will also share less of the good stuff with us, doubt our assessments, maybe even build parallel channels that exclude Washington. Our allies will start to wonder if the United States is a partner or a problem.

Meanwhile, adversaries don’t see chaos; they see opportunity. An intelligence community that punishes dissent is one that can be fed disinformation, because analysts will gravitate toward whatever matches the boss’s worldview.

Congress still has a role. Oversight is not optional. The select intelligence committees of both houses can require dissenting views be preserved, clearance revocations justified, politically altered assessments disclosed. They can create safe channels for analysts to flag manipulation. These aren’t partisan luxuries; they are statutory duties.

This appeal is not only to Democrats, who have too often treated oversight as performance, but to Republicans as well. Pretending the danger is only institutional or only political misses the point: When intelligence is bent to obedience, the cost is always measured in lives.

Both sides need to remember that the catastrophe being engineered will not distinguish between them. The only real question is whether anyone in Congress has the will to use the tools they already have before the failure is upon us.

Stalin showed what happens when a leader destroys his own warning system. His purges in the late 1930s gutted the Soviet military and intelligence leadership, and by 1941 those who remained had learned that contradicting him was fatal. Reports naming the exact date of Hitler’s invasion were dismissed as “English provocations,” Soviet forces were ordered not to prepare defensive positions, and the result was Operation Barbarossa—an intelligence failure that cost millions of lives.

The Soviets didn’t lack intelligence; they lacked a leader willing to hear it. Trump isn’t sending intelligence analysts and military commanders to the gulag, but by firing clearance-holders, gutting ODNI, and sacking those who contradict him, he is creating the same outcome: a system where honesty is punished and catastrophe becomes inevitable.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.