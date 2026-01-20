The Contrarian

Paul Dailey
We the public, and especially the media and our representatives in government, need to stop pretending that there's some kind of intelligible rationale for any of this. The fact of the matter is that our president is clearly insane (dementia, psychosis, solipsism, whatever), his cabinet is too invested in the grift (either financially or ideologically) to do anything other than keep propping him up so they can keep using his power, and the Republicans in congress who know better are too afraid to remove him because his cult members are making viable threats of violence against them and their families. We, as a country, need to face these realities if we are to find a way out of this mess that doesn't involve some version of WWIII. A bill to provide basic physical security to members of congress might actually be a good place to start.

Richard S
El Presidente is very probably incapable of a strategic thought or long-term plan.

The most likely explanation is that he sees this big land mass close to the US on a map, and wonders why it's not part of the US.......

