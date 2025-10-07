Trump's Fundamentally Anti-Democratic Immigration Strategy

Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, has fundamentally altered our country’s treatment of immigrants: the lack of due process for detainees, ICE’s reliance on masks, urging the president to make up a need for the military to infiltrate our cities.

This is not fixing immigration or making Americans safer, and is fundamentally anti-democratic.

Jen spoke with New York Representative Daniel Goldman to discuss the latest on the Trump Administration’s upheaval of immigration and the ongoing government shutdown.

Plus, ICE raids have increased in frequency and aggression in the past few weeks, you might have seen the news from Chicago where agents raided an apartment building with a helicopter in the middle of the night.

Not only are ICE tactics becoming more militarized, they’ve become shockingly indiscriminate ever since SCOTUS effectively legalized racial profiling.

Immigration law and policy expert Aaron Reichlin-Melnick [16:08] explains why ICE has shifted away from its previous M.O. of investigative, targeted arrests and the legality of employing raids at work sites and Latino communities to conduct mass arrests.