The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garrett Mengel's avatar
Garrett Mengel
2h

After the meeting, Putin will fly home with Donald's panties in his coat pocket.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

I'm sure Vladimir Putin has developed a new appetite for TACOs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture