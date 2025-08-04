Erika McEntarfer (Department of Labor)

President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erika McEntarfer last Friday should alarm every American. Having served as chief of staff at the Department of Labor, overseeing the BLS, I know firsthand the importance of protecting the integrity of our nation's economic data. Though lesser-known than the Federal Reserve, the BLS plays an equally critical role in signaling the health of our economy to markets around the globe.

Every month, the BLS releases the closely watched jobs report, derived from two meticulous surveys—one of businesses, and another of households—conducted by career professionals insulated from political influence. The data undergoes rigorous statistical analysis, and accuracy is prioritized above all else. Importantly, the BLS commissioner does not even see the finalized survey results until the Wednesday before release—just one day prior to briefing the president. The idea that the commissioner could somehow manipulate or "cook the books" within a 24-hour period is absurd on its face.

Following the commissioner's receipt of the data, the president, senior economic advisers, and the Treasury secretary are briefed on Thursday. Early Friday morning, the Labor secretary and a select senior team—including me—would receive a detailed briefing from the commissioner before the report’s public release at precisely 8:30 a.m. Immediately afterward, a small group across the administration would convene via Zoom to discuss the implications and messaging. This precise process ensures the data remains strictly non-partisan, with any political considerations confined solely to communication strategies.

Additionally, the monthly jobs report typically includes revisions to previous months’ numbers. Revisions occur as more complete data arrives from surveys, enhancing the accuracy of earlier estimates. These revisions are routine and represent a necessary part of ensuring the most accurate representation of the labor market.

Critically, the household survey provides extensive demographic breakdowns, capturing employment disparities across race, gender, age, and immigrant status—essential data that policymakers rely on to inform decisions about resource allocation and equity.

But last week, when the latest report revealed weaker-than-expected job growth and downward revisions from previous months, Trump responded by firing McEntarfer and publicly accusing her without evidence of cooking the books to undermine him politically.

This action isn’t just reckless; it’s dangerous. By shooting the messenger, Trump seeks not accuracy, but allegiance. In my time at the Department of Labor, we inherited a Trump-appointed BLS commissioner, William Beach, whom we never considered replacing despite occasional unfavorable data. We respected the scientific integrity underpinning BLS reports, even when revisions were disappointing.

Trump’s firing represents something fundamentally different. He’s sending a clear message: Optics and loyalty supersede competence. If future BLS leadership feels pressured to produce data favorable to the administration, the credibility of America's economic statistics—long considered the global gold standard—could collapse. We've seen this elsewhere. Argentina and Turkey manipulated economic data for political gain, causing investor panic, currency devaluation, and devastating economic instability. Losing international trust in our statistics could increase borrowing costs, weaken the dollar, and ultimately lead to higher costs for everyone.

Even more concerning is the potential manipulation or suppression of demographic data. Trump’s open hostility toward diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts raises serious concerns about whether critical demographic details will remain accurately reported. Misleading data could mask genuine disparities or falsely amplify fears, stoking division rather than guiding policy toward genuine solutions.

The Senate confirmation of Trump’s eventual nominee for BLS Commissioner is now critical. Senators—especially moderate Republicans such as Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins—must rigorously scrutinize the nominee’s qualifications and unwavering commitment to methodological integrity. Methodology matters because Trump could push changes in how employment data is collected or interpreted, inflating monthly job figures artificially. Such changes would likely require new software, systems, or outside vendors, triggering a federal procurement process that Trump could exploit by steering lucrative contracts toward allies or politically connected businesses. The Senate must proactively investigate these procurement risks and guard against any manipulation intended to enrich Trump’s associates at taxpayer expense.

We cannot allow the erosion of one of our nation’s most vital democratic safeguards: truthful, unbiased data. Trump probably is betting that Americans will quickly forget this controversy. For the health of our democracy and economy, we must ensure he’s wrong.