The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
24mEdited

Thank you, Tom, not only for this terrific article, but also for the superb work you did on the J6 Committee!!! You are standing strong for facts, evidence, the rule of law, and truth at a time these sacrosanct principles at the basis of our democracy are being tossed aside in favor of fictional hate narratives. I might disagree with you slightly on only one small but not-insignificant point: since Trump took office for his second term, I believe that there has been a huge crime wave ... in DC, but more specifically, the source of crime has been located in the White House. Crime and corruption, Constitutional and civil rights abuses are up exponentially. :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture