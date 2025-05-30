The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

Fair to associate Joe's pardon of Hunter with "scandal," but it was clearly done out of necessity. Trump has ordered his DOJ to target his ginned-up enemies, probably starting with the Bidens, who never did him any harm, other than to his ego. I believe Mister will still try to overturn that pardon and jail Joe's son in an attempt to ruin what remains of Joe's life. When he runs out of Bidens, he'll be coming for everyone else. I worry for Cohen, Daniels, and yes, Rosie O'Donnell. The man doesn't exist if he doesn't have "enemies" to exploit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick's avatar
Nick
3h

The United States can't even get an Amendment to the Constitution saying corporations are not people. There's no way there'll be anyway to curtail Presidential or Governor's power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture