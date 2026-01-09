The Contrarian

Trump's Dictator Playbook & Standing Up to ICE
Ruth Ben-Ghiat explains how the Trump Administration moves so quickly, Ezra Levin shares what we can do to stop the assault on democracy
Jan 09, 2026

Over the past year, the Trump administration has quickly knocked down the constitutional, judicial, and political pillars that have supported our democracy for centuries.

Jen spoke with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, one of the foremost experts on authoritarianism and fascism, on how this administration used the lessons from other authoritarians like Hungary’s Viktor Orban to move at such a rapid pace.

And, Ezra Levin [19:52], the co-founder of Indivisible, lays out what we can actually do in response. When a regime attacks our communities and tramples on our laws — it is our job to express our outrage and make sure this does not get shoved under the rug.

