Trump's budget cuts hurts working families: Lily Roberts on the sinister aims of the big, ugly bill

House Speaker Mike Johnson says July 4 is still the target for passing what Trump calls his “big, beautiful bill.” That puts us less than a month away from what could be the most catastrophic event for American families in decades. If passed, the bill would cause nearly 14 million Americans to lose their health coverage and 11 million to lose food assistance. This is, as some are saying, a “reverse-Robin Hood” nightmare.

Jen is joined by Lily Roberts to discuss the threats Trump’s bill poses to Medicaid, green energy, and SNAP, which helps nearly 40 million low income families put food on the table and, as Roberts explains, “keeps recessions from becoming depressions.”

See CAP’s fact sheets for the how Trump’s reconciliation bill would impact individual states below:

Lily Roberts is the managing director for Inclusive Growth at American Progress. Her work focuses on raising wages, building wealth and stability for American families, and combating economic inequality linked to geography, race and gender. She is the former managing director for economic policy and director of economic mobility at American Progress. She has appeared on CNBC, NPR, and Politico to discuss economic justice.