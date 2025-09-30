The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Trump's Brazen Takeover of the DOJ, Portland, and the Military
3
0:00
-41:54

Trump's Brazen Takeover of the DOJ, Portland, and the Military

Rob Weissman from Public Citizen and the Council on Foreign Relations' Steve Cook break down Comey, Portland, Trump's meeting with Netanyahu, and Hegseth's meeting with the military
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Sep 30, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Last week, Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury after Trump brazenly called for his prosecution.

Comey’s first court appearance will be on October 9th for arraignment.

Robert Weissman, the co-president of Public Citizen, and Jen discuss why the indictment sets an extremely dangerous precedent for anyone who Trump considers his enemy, Trump’s declaration to deploy the national guard to Portland, and how Portlanders can resist occupation without giving Trump what he’s looking for — an excuse to crack down.

And, on Monday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House to discuss a 20-point plan that would end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Steven Cook [15:30], an expert on the Middle East from the Council on Foreign Relations explained its likelihood of success and Pete Hegseth’s unprecedented meeting of military leaders.

To keep supporting our independent journalism and help fund litigation against the Trump regime, pick up some limited-edition merch: shop.contrariannews.org

🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and fight every day against the Trump chaos. Join now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture