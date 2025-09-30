Trump's Brazen Takeover of the DOJ, Portland, and the Military

Last week, Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury after Trump brazenly called for his prosecution.

Comey’s first court appearance will be on October 9th for arraignment.

Robert Weissman, the co-president of Public Citizen, and Jen discuss why the indictment sets an extremely dangerous precedent for anyone who Trump considers his enemy, Trump’s declaration to deploy the national guard to Portland, and how Portlanders can resist occupation without giving Trump what he’s looking for — an excuse to crack down.

And, on Monday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House to discuss a 20-point plan that would end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Steven Cook [15:30], an expert on the Middle East from the Council on Foreign Relations explained its likelihood of success and Pete Hegseth’s unprecedented meeting of military leaders.

