The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
12m

Typical of a dictator. The targeted universities should sue the hell out of the Felon regime. Two relevant words here are FU.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture