The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1h

The US is a bunch of “gimme” and a whole lot of “thank you, ma’am“ but nothing of doing anything to earn the adjectives of best and most. Nothing there to encourage actually building and doing anything to benefit the community, state, nation or humankind. Thank you, Dr O’Neill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

We were once a nation built by labor and innovation. Now it's just a bunch of hot air. Our adversaries are easily smarter than Trump and will figure out how to pop the balloon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture