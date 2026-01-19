The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
3h

This is an excellent, concise opinion piece! I love to read about the law, and find it fascinating how a gross exaggeration of the substance, and intent, of what is written in the Constitution can be twisted into a word salad of semantics that this Supreme Court seems all-too-often to willingly support ... completely missing the point, and a judicious overview of the implications of their decision. We are certainly living in trying times ... where the culpable party who should be tried for breaking the law is not, given immunity by a court with the most contorted view of the Constitution, and their power to read into it what is not written, in history.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture