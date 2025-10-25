The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
2h

"By filing a claim with the Justice Department, Trump is now seeking approval from the very same lawyers he appointed to their positions...."

It will be surprising if he does not get his $230 million considering the people who will be making the decision to distribute OUR money to Trump. Ethics be damned, there have been almost as many violations/ingnoring of them as Trump has told lies. There have been and continue to be no consequences. This is called corruption, and it is rampant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Carole Ferguson's avatar
Carole Ferguson
2h

The summaries always help, Norm. Thank you. We are not done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture