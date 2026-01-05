The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
1h

And another writer who seems to be concerned about voting in 2026 - but refuses to address the issue of the Dominion Voting Systems Corporation having been bought by Scott Leiendecker under the new name Liberty Vote in October 2025.

Wired quote, October 16, 2025: "One Republican Now Controls a Huge Chunk of US Election Infrastructure - Former GOP operative Scott Leiendecker just bought Dominion Voting Systems, giving him ownership of voting systems used in 27 states. Election experts don't know what to think."

